TV Ratings: Goldbergs and S.W.A.T. Eye Lows, For Life Returns Down

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Goldbergs drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo to mark what sure looks like a series low. (I’m on holiday and the baggage handlers lost my abacus.)

Leading out of that, American Housewife (2.9 mil/0.6) was steady, The Conners (3.6 mil/0.6) and black-ish (2.3 mil/0.4) each dipped a tenth, and For Life (1.9 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) opened Season 2 down sharply from its freshman averages (2.5 mil/0.6).

Elsewhere:

NBC | Chicago Med (7.62 mil/1.0) and P.D. (6.2 mil/0.8) each slipped two tenths, while Fire (7.55 mil/0.9, read recaplet) was down one tenth.

CBS | The Amazing Race (3.7 mil/0.6 and 3.1 mil/0.5, read recap) was down, while S.W.A.T. (2.2 mil/0.3) dipped from its season premiere to mark a series low.

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.2 mil/1.6, read recap and exit interview) was steady and dominated in the demo, while I Can See Your Voice (3.7 mil/1.0, yes, that was its socially undistanced original pilot) ticked up.

THE CW | Devils (319K/0.1) and Coroner (541K/0.1) both hit Stateside audience lows while steady in the demo.

