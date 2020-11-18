Chicago Fire Ignites Casey and Brett's Relationship — But There's a Hitch!

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire Shuts Down Production in Wake of Multiple Positive COVID Tests

It’s been a long wait, but Chicago Fire‘s Casey and Brett finally made some major progress in their “will they or won’t they?” relationship during Wednesday’s episode.

Following last week’s ambulance crash, Casey jumps out of the moving fire truck and over the street railing to get to Brett (and Gianna, but mostly Brett). Later, once they’re all safely back at the firehouse, Brett asks Casey how he got to the accident site so fast all by himself. Casey insists that the others were there, too, but Brett only remembers seeing him, at first.

“It’s always been you,” she says, then quickly tries to save face by adding, “I mean, you’re always the one who’s there for me when I’m in a crisis… Thank you for being such a good friend.”

While chatting with Stella, Brett freaks out about the fact that she basically just blurted out that she’s in love with Casey. Stella doesn’t think that’s such a bad thing, but Brett keeps saying she can’t feel that way about him.

As for Casey, he awkwardly asks Brett if she’s up for going to Molly’s that night. (Herrmann and Mouch are not impressed by the locker room exchange.) At the bar, Gallo recounts Casey’s quick response when he thought Brett was in danger, and Brett is visibly surprised and moved by the story. She and Casey exchange smiles across the table — until she abruptly excuses herself and makes up some story about having to meet a friend.

When Casey confronts Brett at her apartment, she admits she was avoiding him so she wouldn’t kiss him — and then she plants one on him! And it doesn’t end there: The pair start undressing and make their way to the couch, where they both confess they’ve been wanting this for a long time. Unfortunately, Brett interrupts the moment to ask Casey a question: If Gabby came back and asked him to leave with her, would he go?

“I haven’t talked to her in a long time,” Casey says, to which Brett replies that’s not an answer. So Casey says, “I don’t know.”

Brett thanks him for being honest. The situation is complicated and she thinks he should leave, so he does. Welp, that ended quickly.

