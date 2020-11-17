Woke Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Hulu sure isn’t sleeping on Woke: The streamer’s Lamorne Morris-led comedy has been renewed for Season 2.

Woke‘s sophomore season will span eight episodes, matching the Season 1 count. Its renewal comes just over two months after Season 1 dropped in full on Sept. 9.

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, Woke stars Morris (New Girl) as Keef, a cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success, though his cartoons notably stay away from offering commentary on real-life issues. Then, after an unexpected brush with police violence, Keef gets a new outlook on the world and its injustices — with the help of objects like beer bottles and recycling bins, which now speak to him.

The ensemble also includes Blake Anderson (Workaholics), comedian T. Murph, Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) and Rose McIver (iZombie). Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

In addition to the renewed Woke — and in the wake of the recent Castle Rock and High Fidelity cancellations — Hulu’s slate includes (but is by no means limited to!) Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, third seasons for Ramy, Shrill and The Orville, the back half of PEN15 Season 2, and second seasons of The Great and Love, Victor, while Helstrom is among the streaming service’s recent premieres.

Looking ahead, Hulu has an Animaniacs reboot (premiering Nov. 20), the comedy Only Murders in the Building (with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez), the true crime drama The Girl From Plainville (starring Elle Fanning), Nine Perfect Strangers (starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy), the opioid crisis drama Dopesick, and a series adaptation of Rodham, which imagines a world where the former FLOTUS never married Bill Clinton.

Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Woke‘s pickup. Your thoughts on the renewal? Drop ’em in a comment below!