The Masked Singer: The Freshest Clues About Sun, Seahorse, Serpent and More

Do not ask for hoooot the bell tolls: On this week’s The Masked Singer, it tolled for Snow Owls, the show’s first duo act.

The paired warblers turned in a lovely performance of Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s “The Prayer,” but found themselves relegated to facing Popcorn in the Smackdown round, nevertheless. Their do-or-die song was Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” and it was very good. In the end, though, Popcorn’s version of “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams kept her in the competition for another week, while Snow Owls were done. (Read a full recap.)

When the birds were beheaded, Snow Owls were revealed to be country singer Clint Black and his wife of 29 years, Knots Landing alum Lisa Hartman Black. (Read their exit interview here.)

Now, ahead of Episode 8 on Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c), it’s time to revisit our comprehensive collection of clues. Our mission is clear but the work is cut out for us: Identify the celebs beneath the costumes before they’re unmasked. Is Sun the country singer we suspect she is? Is Serpent an essential worker with pipes of gold? We’ve got our guesses, but we want to know what you think, too.

As we’ve done all season, we’ll continue to update the gallery at right with information gleaned from this week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So let’s get at it! Log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!