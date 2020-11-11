The Masked Singer Recap: Every Rose Has Its Corn

RELATED STORIES LEGO Masters Renewed for Season 2 at Fox; Will Arnett Back as Host

This just in: Teamwork actually does not make the dream work.

My evidence: This week’s The Masked Singer, in which the show’s only duo competitors are eliminated from the Group A finals, leaving them in the cold as the show advances. (It’s OK. They’re literally made to thrive in wintry climates.)

Yep, I’m talking about Snow Owls, who — despite a strong showing in Wednesday’s episode — did not make it into Season 4’s Final 6. Read on for a recap of all of the performances.

SUN | Guys, Sun is so good. Like, so so so good. Her performance of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” was sultry, interesting and note-perfect — and the way she worked that mic stand certainly looked like she’s done it before, perhaps professionally? This week’s clue-related schtick involved having the singers’ loved ones/friends/etc. offer up hints, so Sun’s “sol mate” dominated her clue package and gave the judges this bonus clue after she sang: “The Sun is actually golden: She’s got at least one single that went certified gold.” Other clues included: Four cows, Mexico, Alaska, RV road trips, Baltmore, angel windchimes and a sandcastle. (My guess: Country singer LeAnn Rimes)

SNOW OWLS | One of Snow Owls’ friends — whose no-frills Tree costume (he’s literally just a dude standing behind a tree!) was truly a low for this normally bedazzled show — told us that “for two total opposites they really compliment each other,” and his souped-up clue for the judges was: “Two snow owls, sitting in a tree, k-i-s-s-i-n-g.” They sang Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s “The Prayer,” which was their normal level of lovely, though it didn’t quite bring it the way that Sun and Popcorn’s performances did elsewhere in the hour. Other clues included: The Parthenon, a rocking horse and a space shuttle. (My guess: Country singer Clint Black and his wife, Knots Landing alum/singer Lisa Hartman Black.)

POPCORN | The biggest bomb that Popcorn’s best friend/clue-giver, who was dressed like a Russian nesting doll, dropped? That she, herself, was a former contestant on the show. “My BFF has such an amazing voice, but I can never get her to sing at my famous karaoke parties. Such a royal pain,” she said. Other clues included: bunny years, a sewing kit, matzo ball soup and a deer. Oh, and the friend also told the judges that in the past, they’d guessed that other singers were who Popcorn really is. Her performance of Jessie J’s “Domino” was amazing. If Popcorn is who I think she is, her voice has really held up. (My guess: “Tell It To My Heart” singer Taylor Dayne.)

THE SMACKDOWN | In the return of this round, it was a battle of the Canadian hitmakers: Snow Owls sang Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” and Popcorn sang Bryan Adams’ “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You.”

THE UNMASKING | When Snow Owls were unmasked, they were revealed to be Black and Hartman Black.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!