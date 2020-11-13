Ratings: Grey's and Station 19 Return Steady, Top Non-NFL Pack; SVU Low

RELATED STORIES Here's How Grey's Anatomy Kept Patrick Dempsey's Return A Secret -- Plus: Watch the Mer-Der Reunion Scene

In the latest TV show ratings, Grey’s Anatomy opened its 17th season with 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, on par with its previous average (6.2 mil/1.3) and leading Thursday’s non-NFL fare in the demo. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A”; read recap and post mortem on that shocker.

Opening ABC’s night, Station 19 (6.3 mil/1.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) similarly matched its previous average (6.5 mil.1.1).

Elsewhere….

NBC | Superstore (2.3 mil/0.5) was steady. Leading out of a Superstore rerun, Law & Order: SVU returned to 2.9 mil and a 0.6 (TVLine reader grade “B-“)– hitting and tying series lows. The Paley/Law & Order special retained 1.9 mil/0.3.

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.1 mil/0.8) ticked up and delivered the night’s largest audience, while B Positive (4.7 mil/0.5) dipped and Mom (5.1 mil/0.6) was steady. The Unicorn (4 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned to series lows, away from its cushy post-sheldon perch. Star Trek Disco did 1.9 mil/0.3.

THE CW | Supernatural’s penultimate episode (1.01 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A-“) and The Outpost (436K/0.1) were steady.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (8 mil/2.1) was down 7 and 12 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

