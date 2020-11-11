United States of Al: Chuck Lorre's Military Vet Comedy Greenlit at CBS

CBS is adding a fifth Chuck Lorre comedy to its lineup, handing a series order to United States of Al, a new multi-cam offering from the sitcom giant.

Hailing from Big Bang Theory vets David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, United States of Al focuses on the friendship between Riley (Enlisted‘s Parker Young), “a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio,” and Awalmir aka “Al” (Rules of Engagement‘s Adhir Kalyan), “the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America,” according to the official logline. Kelli Goss (The Ranch), Elizabeth Alderfer (Disjointed) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) co-star.

“Once again, Chuck, his talented writing team of Maria and David, and an amazing cast brings us a heartfelt and touching comedy that honestly and respectfully reflects the experiences and challenges our veterans deal with upon returning home, and the deep bonds they develop with those serving alongside them,” Thom Sherman Sr., EVP of programming at CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “In addition, United States of Al holds up a mirror to ourselves in a unique way by taking a look at American culture through the eyes of an immigrant who is experiencing it all for the very first time.” Chuck Lorre Shows Ranked

United States of Al joins fellow Lorre-produced sitcoms B Positive (which premiered Nov. 5), Mom, Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola (returning Monday, Nov. 16) on CBS’ roster, and is set to debut later this season. Lorre also has The Kominsky Method over at Netflix, which was previously picked up for a third and final season (minus Alan Arkin).

Does United States of Al sound like another winner for Chuck Lorre?