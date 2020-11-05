TV Ratings: The Conners and black-ish Eye Lows, I Can See Your Voice Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Conners dipped for a second straight week since its Season 3 opener, to new series lows of 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Among ABC’s other Wednesday sitcoms, The Goldbergs (3.7 mil/0.7) and American Housewife (3.1 mil/0.6) were steady, while black-ish (2.3 mil/0.4) dropped sharply, very possibly hitting a series low in the demo. (Sorry, I left my abacus in my other pants.)

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Amazing Race (3.9 mil/0.7, read recap), which aired just one episode instead of the planned two (due to election news preemptions), was steady.

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.3 mil/1.6, read recap and castoff Q&A) was steady and dominated Wednesday in both measures, while I Can See Your Voice (4.3 mil/1.1) ticked up.

THE CW | Devils (466K/0.1) and Coroner (686K/0.1) were steady.

