TV Ratings: Good Doctor Returns Low, With Pandemic-Themed Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, The Good Doctor opened Season 4 with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, well shy of its previous average (5.8 mil/0.9) to mark series lows. TVLine readers gave Part 1 of the season opener an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

Opening ABC’s night, Dancing With the Stars (5.3 mil/0.7, read recap) was down a tick.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (7.5 mil/1.0, read recap) was steady week-to-week, dominating Monday in both measures. Leading out of that, an SNL election special (3.3 mil/0.6) was on par with last week’s The Weakest Link.

FOX | L.A.’s Finest (1.5 mil/0.3) hit and tied broadcast lows, while the recently cancelled Filthy Rich (1.1 mil/0.2) similarly slipped to its lowest numbers yet.

CBS | The Price Is Right at Night (4.1 mil/0.6) was down about 20 percent from last Tuesday’s installment.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

