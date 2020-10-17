The Masked Singer: New Clues About Serpent, Whatchamacallit and More

The Masked Singers are getting fewer and fewer each week — so now that we’re coming up on Season 4’s fifth episode, how are you feeling about the status of your guesses?

Before you answer that, allow us to remind you about this week’s Group B Playoffs, which saw Serpent, Crocodile, Baby Alien, Whatchamacallit and Seahorse digging deep to try and stay in the game. Our favorite performance, you ask? Why it was Seahorse’s rendition of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” which made us want to paint ourselves like one of Jack’s French women in tribute. (Read a full recap.)

At the end of the night, Baby Alien was unmasked; he was revealed to be former National Football League quarterback/current ESPN commentator Mark Sanchez. (Read his exit interview here.)

Ahead of Episode 5 on Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c), it’s time to revisit our handy collection of clues. Our mission is clear but the work is cut out for us: Identify the celebs beneath the costumes before they’re unmasked.