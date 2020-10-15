Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Calls to End 'Division' Between Fans of the Original Series and The CW Reboot

RELATED STORIES Supernatural Recap: Have a Little Faith -- Plus, Who's Fated to Die?

It’s been a dramatic week in the Charmed-verse, as several stars from both the original series and The CW’s reboot have spoken out publicly against one another. Now, Holly Marie Combs is taking a page from Piper Halliwell’s book and calling for peace.

“My Charmed friends … I would like everyone to stop,” Combs tweeted on Thursday night. “Truth be told and it will be told is that our issues were and are at the corporate level. And we have the receipts. Just as the new cast were asked to be people they were not we were given ultimatums that were crazily unfair.”

She added, “And I will say to the ladies of the reboot… stick together… negotiate together and know that the discourse between us, you guys and crews being discarded and replaced is what they bank on. Division. That is all. Blessed be.”

“And for the last time I will say it’s not about any 1 person taking a job to support their families or themselves,” Combs concluded. “It’s about an industry that sees us only as numbers whether it be follower #’s or $ signs. Cuz in the end and actually in the beginning that’s all we were/are. Cool.”

Though there’s long been tension between the shows’ casts, this latest flare-up came earlier this week when reboot star Sarah Jeffery responded to Combs and Rose McGowan’s criticism of the new series, which they made earlier this month during an Instagram Live video.

During the video, Combs acknowledged one follower’s comment that the original Charmed has been taken off Netflix. Combs theorized aloud that “when you search for [the show on Netflix], they want you to find the new Charmed and not the old people,” prompting McGowan to respond that the reboot “sucks.”

“I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that. I’ve never seen it,” McGowan continued, adding to a laughing Combs that “I’m happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck.”

“I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way,” Jeffery tweeted on Monday. “I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other [women of color]. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

Combs responded to Jeffery’s tweets on Tuesday, calling them “some [bulls–t].” McGowan also reacted to Jeffery’s tweets on Wednesday, though her response was a tad more combative than Combs’ tweets. “Dear Sarah Jeffery, I honestly had no idea who you were til you tweeted,” she wrote in an Instagram story. After insisting that her criticism of the reboot has nothing to do with its diversity, she added, “There’s no soul or heart in something made purely for profit whilst refusing to elevate and innovate. Reboots will always be the shadow, the originals will always be the sun. I wish you well.”

The cast of Charmed is currently filming the reboot’s third season, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2021.