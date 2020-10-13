Charmed Actress Sarah Jeffery Calls Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs 'Pathetic' for Slamming CW Reboot

RELATED STORIES Rose McGowan Accuses Alyssa Milano of 'Toxic' Behavior on Charmed Set

Tension is brewing among the witches of Charmed.

Sarah Jeffery, who stars as Maggie Vera on The CW’s reboot, called two of her Charmed predecessors “sad and quite frankly pathetic” after they mocked the new take on the series.

As original stars Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan took questions from fans in an Instagram Live video earlier this month, Combs acknowledged one follower’s comment that the original Charmed has been taken off Netflix. Combs theorized aloud that “when you search for [the show on Netflix], they want you to find the new Charmed and not the old people,” prompting McGowan to respond that the reboot “sucks.”

“I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that. I’ve never seen it,” McGowan continued, adding to a laughing Combs that “I’m happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck.”

Jeffery then addressed the harsh words in a series of tweets on Monday night: “You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way. I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other [women of color]. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.” (She then shared a not-so-subtle GIF of The Wizard of Oz, in which Glinda asks Dorothy, “Are you a good witch or a bad witch?”)

Combs’ displeasure with the Charmed reboot — now heading into its third season — has been clear since the project was announced. In January 2018, the actress tweeted that “Charmed belongs to the four [main actresses], our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

McGowan was initially a bit more supportive, writing on Instagram in August 2018, “I wish nothing but the best for the new female actors whose careers hopefully will be launched by this show into something long and prosperous.”