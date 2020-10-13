Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Defends Her Criticism of The CW Reboot, Condemns 'Bulls–t' Accusations

The ongoing brew-haha between the two generations of Charmed Ones is heating up.

Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell for all eight seasons of the original WB series, took to Twitter on Tuesday to (indirectly) respond to recent comments made by reboot star Sarah Jeffery about Combs and Rose McGowan’s criticism of The CW’s version. Still with us? Commenting on an Instagram Live video in which Combs and McGowan expressed negative sentiments about the reboot, Jeffrey tweeted that it’s “sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.”

OK, we’re all caught up. In response to Jeffrey’s thoughts, Combs now says, “That’s some [bulls–t]. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey.”

“There’s more important things happening in the world,” Combs wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Carry on.”

Unfortunately, this is just the latest conflict to plague the Charmed-verse in recent months. McGowan recently accused Alyssa Milano of of fostering a negative environment on the WB drama series: “You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s–t!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF.”