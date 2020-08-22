Rose McGowan Accuses Alyssa Milano of 'Toxic' Behavior on Charmed Set

Rose McGowan had some choice words for Alyssa Milano on Friday night, including accusing her former co-star of fostering a “toxic” environment on the set of Charmed.

After accusing Milano of stealing #MeToo from activist Tarana Burke and co-opting the movement for fame, she pivoted to the years they worked together on Charmed. McGowan and Milano played half-sisters Paige and Phoebe on Aaron Spelling’s WB drama for five seasons (2001–2006); McGowan’s character was created to fill the void left by departing cast member Shannen Doherty.

“You made 250k per week on Charmed,” McGowan tweeted. “You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s–t!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF.”

McGowan’s accusations were in response to Milano tweeting, “Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention-seeking tweets.”

And this is hardly the first instance of drama within the Charmed cast. Doherty’s exit is famously credited to behind-the-scenes conflict with Milano, though specifics of their feud remain somewhat unclear.

Holly Marie Combs, who starred opposite McGowan and Milano as Piper, tweeted back at several fans about McGowan and Milano’s disagreements — and much like her middle-sister character, she played peacemaker.

“We are all different and stand up for our own beliefs,” she wrote. “That’s the kind of independence the show stood for then and we stand for now. It’s actually very appropriate that we are different and do not pretend otherwise.”

Meanwhile, several former Charmed writers and producers — as well as devoted fans — came to Milano’s defense:

I am in awe of your passion and advocacy and energy and understanding and work ethic – and also your grace. 💜 — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) August 22, 2020

I'm in awe of @Alyssa_Milano who has used her voice & privilege to raise up others and fight for the progressive movement. We worked together on "Charmed" and I'm sad she's under attack by "a sister." Now what do I do with this Halliwell reunion that I spent 3 months writing? — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) August 22, 2020