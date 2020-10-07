The Unicorn: Natalie Zea to Return for Season 2, Continue Justified Reunion

Things are looking sweet for The Unicorn‘s Wade and the mystery woman he met under very stinky circumstances at the close of Season 1.

Natalie Zea is set to recur on Season 2 of the single-camera CBS comedy as the aforementioned Shannon, our sister site Deadline reports. (Zea will shoot her role on The Unicorn while NBC considers a straight-to-series order for the sci-fi drama La Brea, where she is among the leads.) TV's Big Cast Changes (2020-2021)

Discussing the season-ending reunion with his fellow Justified alum — after visiting his late wife’s grave on the occasion of her birthday, Wade met Shannon and tried to help her corral a skunk — Unicorn star Walton Goggins told TVLine in the spring/a million years ago, “There were a number of names that we kind of put out there… and as soon as Nat came up, I just said, ‘It’s her. She’s the one.’

“I’ve known Natalie for 12 years now, and I’ve been a fan of hers for longer than that,” he added, “so to go through this experience with her is really exciting.”

In the immediate wake of meeting this mystery woman, Wade beamed to to his pals, “I can’t stop thinking about her” — this capping a Season 1 arc where he struggled to get back to the dating scene. Once reunited with Shannon, Deadline reports, Wade will be delighted to find that she’s every bit as delightful as he knew she’d be… and that her life is more complicated than he ever anticipated.

Already in production with Season 2, The Unicorn, like many returning CBS shows, is expected to premiere in November-ish.