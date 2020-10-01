SNL Offers First Look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden — Does He Look the Part?

RELATED STORIES Chris Rock to Host SNL Premiere

Chris Rock to Host SNL Premiere SNL Promotes Ego Nwodim to Main Cast Ahead of Season 46

Saturday Night Live is coming back just in time to cover the first presidential debate — and a famous funnyman is stepping in to play Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

A new promo for this Saturday’s SNL season premiere (NBC, 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT) gives us our first look at Jim Carrey in the role of Biden, as he gets into costume and makeup alongside SNL alum (and newly crowned Emmy winner!) Maya Rudolph, who plays Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris. We see Carrey getting a wig of white hair applied and Rudolph lacing up a pair of sneakers before the two stand back-to-back as Biden and Harris, and we’re getting a distinct Fire Marshall Bill vibe from Carrey at first — but when he puts on a pair of aviator sunglasses, he’s a dead ringer for Biden, isn’t he?

Carrey’s casting was first announced last month, with the Dumb and Dumber star taking over the role of Biden from Jason Sudeikis, who played him last season. SNL‘s Season 46 premiere will be hosted by returning alum Chris Rock, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Press PLAY on the video above for a first look at Carrey as Biden, and then hit the comments and tell us: Does he look the part, or did you prefer Sudeikis’ take?