Emmys: Big Mouth's Maya Rudolph Wins for Voice-Over Performance

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2020: The Mandalorian Scores Five Wins, Including Visual Effects

Emmys 2020: The Mandalorian Scores Five Wins, Including Visual Effects Emmys 2020: SNL Wins Best Variety Sketch Series for Fourth Straight Year

This calls for a long, luxurious bubble bath: Big Mouth‘s Maya Rudolph took home the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance at Thursday’s fourth night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

Rudolph won for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress on the Netflix animated comedy, beating out fellow nominees Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers), Leslie Odom Jr. (Central Park), Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian) and Hank Azaria and Nancy Cartwright (both from The Simpsons). Elsewhere on Thursday, Schitt’s Creek won for best casting for a comedy series, Succession won for best casting for a drama series and #FreeRayshawn‘s Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones won for best actor and actress in a short-form series, respectively.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year are being presented, virtually, over five nights (this Monday through Thursday, and then on Saturday). Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, author, host and podcaster Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) is hosting all five nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies, including the Monday-through-Thursday streams (on Emmys.com) and Saturday’s two-hour FXX broadcast.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony then will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 pm ET/6 pm MT/5 pm PT on ABC, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The presenters that night will includes Anthony Anderson (black-ish), America Ferrera (Superstore), Issa Rae (Insecure), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), J.J. Watt (Ultimate Tag), Lena Waithe (creator of The Chi) and Oprah Winfrey, while Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will make her Emmy debut for a special “In Memoriam” performance.

Ahead of the Big Show on Sunday, you can review who TVLine readers, across a series of polls, think will win in 15 major categories.