Saturday Night Live Taps Jim Carrey to Join Season 46 as Joe Biden

Saturday Night Live has elected to make a major casting change: Jim Carrey will take over the role of Vice President Joe Biden in Season 46, succeeding Jason Sudeikis. The recasting comes with the presidential election — pitting Biden against incumbent POTUS Donald Trump — less than two months away.

“There was some interest on his part,” EP Lorne Michaels tells Vulture of Carrey. “And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and [head writer/cast member] Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well.”

Michaels also confirmed that Alec Baldwin will be back as Trump, with Maya Rudolph set to once again play Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

Additionally, SNL has added three new featured players — improv vets Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes — to the cast.

Season 46 will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 3, and it will do so from its signature Studio 8H stomping ground as well as with a “limited in-studio audience.” SNL will kick off its new season with five consecutive shows.

The premiere will mark SNL‘s first in-studio episode since March 7. Three non-live, at-home, COVID-safe installments closed out Season 45.

As we reported earlier this week, SNL‘s entire ensemble — including Kate McKinnon — will be back for Season 46.