Chris Rock to Host SNL Premiere

Chris Rock is rolling into Studio 8H for Saturday Night Live‘s season opener.

The SNL vet is set to host the late-night sketch series’ Season 46 premiere on Oct. 3, live from 30 Rock with a limited, in-person audience. He will be joined by musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Rock was an SNL cast member from 1990-1993. He previously returned to host in 1996 and 2014. His third go-round will coincide with Jim Carrey’s debut as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The episode airs just four days after the first primetime debate between the former vice president and incumbent POTUS Donald Trump.

Rock is currently making the rounds to promote the fourth season of FX’s Fargo (premiering Sunday, Sept. 27). Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion recently released her latest album “Suga,” which spawned the hit single “Savage.”

As previously reported, SNL will welcome back its entire ensemble — including Kate McKinnon — for Season 46. The show has also added three new featured players: improv vets Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes — the latter of whom has been an SNL staff writer since Season 43.

