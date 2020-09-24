Superstore Season 6 Premiere Delayed

Cloud 9’s grand reopening has been (slightly) delayed. TV Stars Back at Work: Fall 2020 Photos

NBC has announced that Superstore, which was originally scheduled to kick off its sixth season on Thursday, Oct. 22, will now return a week later, on Oct. 29.

In addition, the network has revealed that its new socially distanced comedy Connecting will now premiere on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 8/7c, before sliding to 8:30 pm upon Superstore‘s return.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Superstore star America Ferrera — whose previously announced departure from NBC’s No. 1 sitcom was delayed due to COVID-19 — has signed on to appear in not one, but two Season 6 episodes. As a result, the series’ milestone 100th episode (now airing Nov. 5) will double as Ferrera’s swan song.

“There was so much we wanted to explore with COVID and how it changes the world of Cloud 9 that we decided to focus on that in the premiere, with Amy starting her new job remotely while still trying to manage the store,” co-showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller told TVLine. “The second episode will cover Amy’s last day at Cloud 9, so we can fully give her the sendoff she deserves.”

Superstore‘s postponed return is the latest scheduling move made by NBC. Earlier this week, the network announced that This Is Us‘ Season 5 premiere had been moved up by two weeks.