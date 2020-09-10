ABC Sets Conners, black-ish, Goldbergs, American Housewife Premiere Dates

RELATED STORIES 'The Conners': ABC Offers First Look at 'Socially Distant' Season 3

'The Conners': ABC Offers First Look at 'Socially Distant' Season 3 ABC Fall Schedule to Launch With Reality TV and Game Shows; 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Good Doctor' Delayed

ABC will begin adding a handful scripted offerings to its wonky coronavirus-compromised fall rollout next month.

The network has announced that its entire Wednesday night sitcom block — which will now consist of The Goldbergs, American Housewife, The Conners and black-ish — will be back in late October.

First up, on Oct. 21, Season 8 of The Goldbergs kicks off with back-to-back episodes (including an Airplane! parody, at 8/7c), followed by Season 3 of The Conners (at 9 pm) and Season 7 of black-ish (at 9:30 pm).

American Housewife, which is preempted to make room for The Goldbergs‘ hour-long takeoff, will return for Season 5 the following week, on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

All told, ABC’s sitcom rollout looks like this:

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 8 premiere (get recast news)

8:30 pm The Goldbergs Episode 2

9 pm The Conners Season 3 premiere (get first look)

9:30 pm black-ish Season 7 premiere

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

8 pm The Goldbergs Episode 3

8:30 pm American Housewife Season 5 premiere

“We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement. “While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

As previously reported, black-ish will return prior to its Season 7 launch with a partially animated, election-themed special on Sunday, Oct. 4. ABC also has in development a third spinoff, old-ish, starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis.

Are you looking forward to the return of ABC’s Wednesday night comedies?