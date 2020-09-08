The Goldbergs Recast: Carrie Wampler to Replace Kelli Berglund as Ren

RELATED STORIES ABC Fall Schedule to Launch With Reality TV and Game Shows; Grey's, Good Doctor, black-ish Delayed

The Goldbergs‘ Ren will look a little different next season: Carrie Wampler will play Erica’s college pal in the ABC sitcom’s upcoming Season 8 in a recast, replacing Kelli Berglund. (Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.)

The character of Ren (aka Loren) was first introduced last season as a friend and classmate to Hayley Orrantia’s Erica at the University of Philadelphia, and later became a love interest for Troy Gentile’s Barry. Berglund played the role in five episodes, but she now has to exit the series due to another commitment. She’s set to star opposite Arrow‘s Stephen Amell and Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig in the Starz wrestling drama Heels.

Wampler is best known from her days as Brooke on the Disney Channel hit comedy Austin & Ally. Her other TV credits include Big Little Lies, 9-1-1 and Parks and Recreation.

The Goldbergs is still slated to return for Season 8 this fall, but an exact premiere date is TBD due to production delays caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. With scripted series like Grey’s Anatomy and The Conners getting pushed back, ABC is filling the void with plenty of unscripted fare, including the return of Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelorette and the debut of a new Supermarket Sweep reboot hosted by SNL‘s Leslie Jones.