TVLine Items: Supernatural Vet to Grey's, Hulu Drops Duck and More

Grey’s Anatomy is paging Shoshannah Stern: The Supernatural veteran will guest-star in an upcoming episode of the long-running ABC drama.

Stern will play Dr. Lauren Riley, a diagnostics expert who helps DeLuca with a supposedly “incurable” patient. The episode, directed by Grey’s star Jesse Williams, will air Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9/8c.

Known for playing hunter Eileen Leahy on Supernatural, Stern has also appeared on Weeds, Jericho and the Sundance dramedy This Close, which the deaf actress also co-created with Josh Feldman.

* Hulu has scrapped plans for a pair of animated Marvel Comics series, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler, according to our sister site Variety. The series were first announced back in December, along with Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and Hit Monkey, which are still in the works.

* Kelli Berglund (Now Apocalypse) has joined the Starz wrestling drama Heels, starring Stephen Amell (Arrow), our sister site Deadline reports. The actress will play a 20-year-old wrestler’s valet who yearns to compete as a wrestler herself.

* The two-part mystery Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse, starring Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), will debut stateside on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 13. Watch a trailer:

* Freeform has released a trailer for its same-sex Valentine’s Day movie The Thing About Harry, airing Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8/7c:

