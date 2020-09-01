black-ish to Air Election-Themed Special Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

RELATED STORIES black-ish Shocker: Censored Season 4 Episode Isn't Even Controversial-ish

Before black-ish heads into its seventh season, it’s heading to the polls first.

The ABC sitcom will air a one-hour, election-themed special on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10/9c, the network announced on Tuesday. (The special will air ahead of the Season 7 premiere, which hasn’t been scheduled yet.)

The back-to-back episodes will follow the Johnson family as they prepare for the upcoming presidential election. In the first episode, Junior is ready to vote for the first time but finds his name has been purged from the voter rolls, “so he does a deep dive into why — trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration.”

In the second, Dre finds himself involved in a political campaign when a co-worker decides to run for Congress. “Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him, but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups.” The second episode will be animated, with Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) set to direct.

black-ish is slated to return for Season 7 this fall on ABC, but the global coronavirus pandemic has delayed filming to the point where a premiere date hasn’t been set. Instead, ABC is filling the gaps in its fall schedule with a heavy helping of reality TV, including new seasons of Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelorette and the debut of a Supermarket Sweep reboot hosted by SNL‘s Leslie Jones.