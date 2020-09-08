SNL Promotes Ego Nwodim to Main Cast Ahead of Season 46

Saturday Night Live viewers will be seeing a lot more of Ego Nwodim this fall. The featured player has been elevated from featured player to full-time cast member ahead of Season 46, Deadline reports. SNL Season 45: Best and Worst Episodes

The Upright Citizens Brigade vet made her SNL debut in 2018. She first appeared in the Season 44 premiere, which featured host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.

Nwodim is perhaps best known for her recurring role as L’evanka in the Empire-inspired political satire Them Trumps. Her impressions include Tiffany Haddish and former America’s Got Talent judge Mel B.

In February, Nwodim got her biggest showcase to date when she debuted original character Dr. Angie Hynes, an African-American Studies professor, in a Weekend Update segment focused on Black History Month (watch it below).

As previously reported, SNL is plotting a return to Studio 8H ahead of November’s Trump vs. Biden showdown. As of July, series boss Lorne Michaels was contemplating making the show in a “controlled environment,” which would eliminate unnecessary personnel and, most likely, the studio audience.

Should SNL return to its home turf for its Season 46 premiere, it will mark the first in-studio episode since March 7, when James Bond portrayer Daniel Craig hosted in support of the since-delayed No Time to Die. That was followed by three non-live, at-home installments hosted by Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and Kristen Wiig.

In addition to Nwodim, SNL vet Maya Rudolph is expected to have a big presence in this fall’s episodes, once again portraying Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Your thoughts on Nwodim’s SNL promotion?