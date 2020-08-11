Maya Rudolph Reacts to Kamala Harris Earning Joe Biden's VP Slot

RELATED STORIES Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Running Mate

Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Running Mate Kelly Clarkson Replacing Injured Judge Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

News that Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate in the 2020 election all but guarantees that Saturday Night Live viewers will be seeing a lot more of celebrated alum Maya Rudolph this fall. And for her part, Rudolph — whose portrayal of Harris on SNL earned her one of two 2020 Emmy nods for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series — is open to making Studio 8H her second home once again.

“Oh s–t. Ruh-roh,” Rudolph cracked to to EW.com upon learning that Harris had won the veepstakes, before adding, “I love going to the show — any excuse I can get. I just didn’t really anticipate traveling [from Los Angeles to New York] during this pandemic. But if there’s anyone who can work it out [it’s exec producer] Lorne [Michaels]. I’m sure [he] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there.

“Ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on… Saturday Night Live, and I can’t believe that I got to work there — and I can’t believe that it’s my family still,” she continued. “I’m so thrilled that I got to go back. It’s my favorite place to play.”