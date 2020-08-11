Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Running Mate

RELATED STORIES Maya Rudolph Reacts to Kamala Harris Earning Joe Biden's VP Slot

Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he has selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked [Kamala Harris] — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden posted to social media. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Added Harris, “[Joe Biden] can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

Harris is now the third female vice presidential candidate of a major party in US history, following in the footsteps of Sarah Palin (2008) and Geraldine Ferraro (1984). Biden previously declared his intention to select a female running mate during a debate in March 2020, saying, “There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

The senator has previously been portrayed on Saturday Night Live by Maya Rudolph. Check out her impersonation from SNL‘s Democratic Debate sketch below:

Most political pundits had Harris near the top of their prediction lists. CNN also had former United Nations ambassador Susan Rice, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth and California Congressmember Karen Bass on its shortlist of potential running mates. Scroll down for their congratulatory messages, which we’ll update as they roll in:

My warmest congratulations to ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020

Visit vote.org for important information about registering to vote, requesting mail-in ballots, etc.

Video of Biden’s announcement will be added when/if it becomes available. (Biden and Harris are expected to appear together on Wednesday.) In the meantime, drop a comment with your thoughts below.