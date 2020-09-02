TVLine Items: Days Vet Plots Return, TNT's Supernatural Marathon and More

Days of Ours Lives is raising the (presumed) dead: Daytime Emmy winner Tamara Braun will return to the NBC soap as Ava Vitali, four years after her character died in a 2016 episode, Soap Opera Digest reports.

Ava’s reappearance is “important, not only for Steve and Kayla, but for her son, Tripp, and others to be determined,” executive producer Ken Corday tells the magazine. “[Head writer] Mr. Carlivati has a big story there. It’s exciting.”

The news comes as Days is going through a cast shake-up: In early July, Kristian Alfonso (aka Hope) announced that she was leaving the show after 37 years. Then Greg Vaughn (Eric Brady) revealed that he, too, would be exiting the series after eight years. Victoria Konefal, who plays Bo Brady and Hope Williams’ youngest daughter Ciara Brady, will also not be part of the cast when the NBC soap resumes production in the fall.

Braun is also known for her Daytime Emmy-winning role as Dr. Kim Nero on General Hospital.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* TNT will air a week-long Supernatural marathon, starting Monday, Sept. 14, to mark the CW drama’s 15th anniversary. Fans can vote for the episodes they want to see via TNT’s social platforms from now until this Friday, Sept. 4. The marathon will also feature behind-the-scenes footage from stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

* NBC will repeat the April 7, 2018 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by the late Chadwick Boseman, which included the memorable “Black Jeopardy” sketch featuring Black Panther‘s T’Challa, this Saturday.

* ABC, in partnership with Time magazine, will reveal the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people with a special airing Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10/9c.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Criminal Season 2, featuring guest stars Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda). All episodes drop Wednesday, Sept. 16:

* Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for Grand Army, a gritty young-adult drama debuting Friday, Oct. 16:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?