TVLine Items: Another Days of Our Lives Exit, G4 Network to Return and More

Days of Our Lives is losing yet another cast member: Victoria Konefal, who plays Bo Brady and Hope Williams’ youngest daughter Ciara Brady, will not be part of the cast when the NBC soap resumes production in the fall, our sister site Deadline reports.

In early July, Konefal’s TV mom Kristian Alfonso announced that she was leaving the show after 37 years. Then earlier this week, Greg Vaughn (aka Eric Brady) revealed that he, too, would be exiting the series after eight years.

“I cherish every moment I have spent working on Days of Our Lives,” Konefal said in a statement to Deadline. “It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction. The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time, I will not be returning as a full-time cast member.”

“To the cast and crew, it was an absolute pleasure working with you,” Konefal continued. “To the loving and unwaveringly supportive fans, thank you. Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life.”

* The G4 network, which went off the air in 2014, will be back in some form in 2021, as revealed in a teaser during Comic-Con @ Home on IGN Live.

* Amazon Studios’ upcoming animated series Invincible, based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book of the same name, has added to its voice cast The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, Ross Marquand and Sonequa Martin-Green — as the iconic Guardians of the Globe.

* Netflix has renewed the animated series The Dragon Prince for four more seasons, it was announced on Friday during the show’s Comic-Con @ Home panel.

