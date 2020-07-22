Days of Our Lives' Greg Vaughan Leaving NBC Soap After 8 Years: 'My Time Was Coming to an End'

RELATED STORIES Kristian Alfonso Reveals Why She Quit Days of Our Lives After 37 Years

Hope is gone at Days of Our Lives… and now the daytime vet who played Eric is, too.

Greg Vaughan is no longer a member of the long-running NBC soap opera’s cast, he announced in a podcast released Wednesday.

“I’ve finished my reign at Days,” Vaughan says in the July 22 episode of That’s Awesome! With Steve and Bradford, which is co-hosted by Vaughan’s former General Hospital co-stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson.

As TVLine exclusively reported in Nov. 2019, the entire Days cast was released from their contracts as a cost-cutting measure, three months before NBC renewed the soap for a 56th season. Vaughan referenced the incident during his chat.

“I’m taking a break, if you will. Days was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing where they were going to go,” he said, adding that he felt his time on the daytime drama “was coming to an end, anyway.”

Vaughan has played Days‘ Eric Brady since 2012. He currently also plays Calvin on OWN’s Queen Sugar.

Earlier in July, Vaughan’s Days co-star Kristian Alfonso announced she was leaving the soap she’d worked on for nearly four decades. ” I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September,” she said via statement. “I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.”

Vaughan did not offer any information about his final airdate, but he did leave open the possibility of an eventual return. “For all my Days fans that are listening, I love you all,” he said. “It’s never over, so I’m not going to say it’s over.”

TVLine has reached out to Days of Our Lives for more information on Vaughan’s departure.

Are you surprised to hear about Vaughan’s exit from Salem? Sound off in the comments!