SVU Boss: Season 22 Premiere Won't Address Finale Cliffhanger

If you’ve been waiting all summer to find out whether Law & Order: SVU predator Sir Tobias Moore survived the so-called cardiac event he suffered in the Season 21 finale… you’re going to have to keep on waiting.

SVU showrunner Warren Leight tweeted Tuesday that Sir Toby’s crimes, which were a through line in the most recent season and which were addressed when his trial began in the ad-hoc final episode, won’t be part of the upcoming Season 22 premiere.

“A lot has happened since we shut down, in New York, and in our country,” Leight tweeted in response to a viewer’s question about the character, a Harvey Weinstein-reminiscent media mogul played by American Gods‘ Ian McShane. “First few eps will see our squad grappling with many of the losses and changes and challenges we’re all going through at this moment.”

Leight’s comments echo earlier ones he made about how Season 22 will factor in nationwide protests against police brutality. “Presumably, our cops will still be trying to do the right thing,” he said in a recent podcast, “but it’s going to be harder for them and they’re going to understand why it’s hard for them.”

The SVU spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, in which Christopher Meloni will reprise the fan-favorite character of Eliot Stabler, similarly will address current sentiment about the police. Per the synopsis, “The city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade [Stabler has] been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.”

SVU‘s Season 22 premiere is slated for Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9/8c. Organized Crime will premiere at midseason.