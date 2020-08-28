No matter what your alethiometer says, Lyra, we’ve got some sage, His Dark Materials Season 2 advice for you: RUN!

HBO has released a new teaser trailer for the fantasy series’ sophomore run. And much like the previous teaser put out in July, all signs point toward Dafne Keen’s character being in pretty constant danger on all sides. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

And that danger? It will reconvene in November, the cabler announced Friday. (Exact date TBA.)

Season 2 of the drama is based on The Subtle Knife, Book 2 of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials novel trilogy. The Season 1 finale found Dafne Keen’s Lyra following James McEvoy’s Lord Asriel into a new world; earlier, the fantasy drama introduced a boy named Will, who also crossed into an alternate universe.

The Subtle Knife follows Lyra and Will, who spend a significant amount of time in a place called Cittagazze; meanwhile, many of the characters we met in Season 1 of the TV series spend an exorbitant amount of effort trying to find Lyra, for reasons both benevolent and nefarious.

Season 2 cast additions include Terence Stamp (the Superman films), Jade Anouka (Turn Up Charlie), Simone Kirby (Peaky Blinders) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will provide the voice of the daemon (or animal-spirit-soul-thing, for the uninitiated) belonging to John Parry, played by her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments: Are you looking forward to His Dark Materials Season 2?