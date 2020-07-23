Fleabag Couple Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott to Reunite (Sorta) on HBO's His Dark Materials

RELATED STORIES His Dark Materials Season 2: Lyra's Quest Continues in New Teaser Trailer

Don’t be surprised if, in His Dark Materials‘ upcoming Season 2, John Parry’s daemon turns to the camera, breaks the fourth wall and gives the audience a pointed look.

OK, we’re kidding — but Phoebe Waller-Bridge is going to lend her voice to a character quite close to one played by her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott.

A quick primer on daemons: In both Philip Pullman’s fantasy books and the HBO series based on them, daemons are offshoots of a person’s soul that take animal form and serve as an extension of that person. In The Subtle Knife, Book 2 of Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy, John Parry’s daemon is an osprey named Sayan Kotor.

“It’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life,” Scott said after announcing the cameo casting during the show’s Comic-Con @ Home panel Thursday. “So, it’s wonderful that that’s happening.”

Scott, of course, played Hot Priest opposite Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag in Season 2 of the Amazon Prime comedy.

As part of the panel, HBO also released a roughly 90-second teaser trailer giving audiences a taste of His Dark Materials‘ sophomore season, which will toggle between worlds and will take place — in part — in a place called Cittagazze.