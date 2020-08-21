Lori Loughlin Gets Two Months in Prison for College Admission Bribes

RELATED STORIES Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days in Jail, Community Service for Role in College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal, the Associated Press reports. She will also pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

“I made an awful decision,” Loughlin said in a statement to the judge. “I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process, and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption, and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, received a sentence of five months in prison for his role in the scandal, as well as 250 hours of community service, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release.

Loughlin — who starred in Full House and Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, among others — pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California, disguising the bribes as “donations” with the help of college admissions counselor William “Rick” Singer.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman was also among the parents charged in the FBI investigation dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” Huffman pleaded guilty and ultimately served just 11 days of a two-week prison sentence.

The scandal has had a devastating effect on Loughlin’s acting career: She was fired by Hallmark from her role on When Calls the Heart when the news first broke, and though she reprised her Full House role of Aunt Becky on the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, she was not invited back for the show’s fifth and final season.