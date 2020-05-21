Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

RELATED STORIES College Admissions Scandal: Lifetime Movie Is a Smorgasbord of Whine and Cheese -- Watch First Trailer

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges tied to their involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal.

Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to the official court document. Subject to the court’s approval, the Full House alum has agreed to two months in prison and a $150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Her husband, fashion designer Giannulli, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. He has agreed to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

The couple will plead guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton at an as-yet-specified date.

Loughlin and Desperate Housewives vet Felicity Huffman were among a number of parents accused of paying bribes to get their kids into elite colleges, which involved faking test scores and extracurricular activities. Both actresses were charged in March 2019 in connection with the investigation, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by the FBI. Huffman pled guilty the following month and ultimately served 11 days in prison (of a two-week sentence), but Loughlin had entered a not-guilty plea and maintained her innocence — until now. She was ultimately fired from her role on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart after news of the scandal broke, and was not invited back to reprise her role as Aunt Becky in Fuller House‘s fifth and final season.