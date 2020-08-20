The Crown Season 4 Sets Premiere Date: Watch First Teaser Featuring Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher

Princess Diana is thrust into the spotlight in the first teaser trailer for The Crown Season 4.

Netflix on Thursday announced that the royal drama’s fourth season will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 15. In addition, the streamer released the above video, which features brief glimpses of Emma Corrin’s Princess Di and Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II says in the teaser. After a few quick shots of the Iron Lady, the video turns its attention to Diana, who is mostly isolated when she is not bombarded by the press. The final shot features a glimpse of the Princess of Wales on her wedding day in July 1981.

As previously reported, Season 4 marks Colman’s last season as Queen Elizabeth II before she passes the baton to Imelda Staunton, who will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth in Seasons 5 and 6. She’ll be joined by Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager), who will succeed Corrin as Princess Diana.

The Crown was once set to end with Season 5. Then in July, Netflix announced that series creator Peter Morgan had changed his mind and the series would instead end with Season 6. Later that month, it was confirmed that Season 5 would not debut until 2022.

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then hit the comments with your first impressions of Anderson’s Iron Lady and Corrin’s Princess Di.