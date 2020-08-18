Dancing With the Stars Sets Season 29 Premiere — Which Pros Are Returning?

RELATED STORIES DWTS: First Tyra Banks Promo Touts 'Next Level' Revamp

Less than a month remains until ABC opens its well-sanitized Dancing With the Stars ballroom. The competition series will kick off Season 29 on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned.

DWTS is the first of ABC’s returning fall shows to lock in a premiere date during the coronavirus pandemic (see the full fall lineup), and it was revealed on Tuesday’s Good Morning America that all pro dancers — including pros who are married to each other — will live separately during production.

The network has also shared which professional partners will be back for Season 29, including defending champ Alan Bersten, who won the Mirrorball last year with The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown. Sharna Burgess — who pulled off a shocking win with country radio DJ Bobby Bones in Season 27, then was conspicuously not part of Season 28 — is also back on the roster.

The other Season 29 pros include Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach and Britt Stewart, the last two of whom have been promoted to pro partners after spending some time in the DWTS troupe. (Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, both staples of the show, are expecting their first children this fall and will sit out Season 29.)

Aside from former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, the Season 29 contestants remain a mystery; the full cast will be revealed closer to the show’s return date, though the exact celebrity/pro pairings won’t be shared until premiere night.

One new cast member we can expect is Tyra Banks, who is taking over hosting duties (solo!) from the unexpectedly ousted Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. It’s not yet confirmed if all three judges will return for the new season, but Carrie Ann Inaba recently hinted the trio would be back.