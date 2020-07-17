DWTS Exodus: Are the Judges Next?

RELATED STORIES DWTS: Tyra Banks Crowned New Host, Replacing Tom Bergeron

DWTS: Tyra Banks Crowned New Host, Replacing Tom Bergeron Erin Andrews Reacts to DWTS Firing, Thanks Tom Bergeron for His Support

Dancing With the Stars has already lost two familiar faces ahead of Season 29 — but what about the three behind the judges’ table?

Following the abrupt departures of DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, judge Carrie Ann Inaba shed some light on whether she, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli will be staying at the show.

“As of now, that is the plan [to come back]. I just want everybody to know, Len, Bruno and I — that is the plan that we’re coming back,” Inaba told her co-hosts on The Talk in a segment that will air Tuesday, July 21. “They’re going to make the official announcement in a few weeks. They’re just going to keep letting us know all the details. I don’t want people to worry. It seems like everything is OK.”

Inaba, Goodman and Tonioli have all been behind the judges’ table since Season 1, though Goodman took Season 21 off due to scheduling conflicts and family commitments.

In the video embedded above, Inaba also addressed the addition of Tyra Banks, who has been tapped to replace Bergeron as host. (Per Inaba, Banks will preside over the show solo.)

“People have been saying that Tyra is the first Black host of Dancing with the Stars, and I just want to clarify, because Season 1 we had Lisa Canning [who co-hosted with Bergeron],” she said. “Also, I don’t think that’s how we should be labeling [Banks]. She’s our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin. I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is, all the energy she has. She’s a visionary. She’s a strong, powerful woman.”

Inaba continued, “I think we’re in good hands. It’s different, the fans are going to have to get used to it. I understand that, but I think we should welcome her.”

Dancing With the Stars is slated to return this fall in its usual Mondays-at-8 perch. ABC has yet to reveal how the show will adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Inaba’s full update above, then drop a comment with your thoughts.