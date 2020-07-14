Erin Andrews Reacts to DWTS Firing, Thanks Tom Bergeron for His Support

RELATED STORIES DWTS Shake-Up: Erin Andrews Follows Tom Bergeron Out the Door as ABC Takes Show in 'New Creative Direction'

On the heels of her abrupt firing from Dancing With the Stars, former co-host Erin Andrews has weighed in on ABC’s decision to dismiss her and Tom Bergeron from the show.

“Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for [six] memorable seasons,” Andrews tweeted on Tuesday. “Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

ABC confirmed on Monday that it was parting ways with both Bergeron and Andrews as Dancing With the Stars heads in “a new creative direction” for Season 29. “[Bergeron] departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude,” the network said in a statement, while acknowledging Andrews for “all that she brought to the ballroom.” (Bergeron, meanwhile, called the DWTS hosting gig “the most unexpected gift of my career.”)

After competing on Season 10 of Dancing With the Stars, where she finished in third place with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy, Andrews took over as co-host in 2014 with Season 18. She was the fourth person to emcee alongside Bergeron, following Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris and Brooke Burke. New hosts for the show have yet to be announced.

Dancing With the Stars is slated to return this fall in its usual Mondays-at-8 perch. ABC has not yet revealed how the show will adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.