DWTS Shake-Up: Erin Andrews Follows Tom Bergeron Out the Door as ABC Takes Show in 'New Creative Direction'

Dancing With the Stars is cleaning house. On the heels of longtime host Tom Bergeron‘s shocking announcement that he will be leaving ahead of Season 29, ABC is now confirming that co-host Erin Andrews has also been pink-slipped.

In joint statement, ABC and BBC Studios, which produces the series, said: “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Late Monday, Bergeron sent social media ablaze when he tweeted, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

DWTS is set to return with Season 29 this fall in its traditional Monday perch. ABC has yet to announce how the show will adapt in the era of coronavirus.