Dancing With the Stars' Tom Bergeron Out as Host After 15 Years

Dancing With the Stars is parting ways with longtime host Tom Bergeron, who says he will not return to the ABC competition series for Season 29.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron announced on Twitter late Monday afternoon. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

ABC confirms that both Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews are exiting

Bergeron has hosted DWTS since its debut in 2005, alongside a series of co-hosts, including Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris, Brooke Burke-Charvet and Erin Andrews. Bergeron also emceed America’s Funniest Home Videos from 2001 to 2015. Prior to that, he hosted Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004, for which he won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host. He recently participated in Fox’s The Masked Singer — but not as host. Bergeron, instead, was unmasked as the singer underneath the Taco costume.

Dancing With the Stars is slated to return this fall on ABC (airing Mondays at 8/7c), although it is not yet clear how the show plans to adapt for coronavirus safety concerns.

