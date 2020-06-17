ABC Fall Schedule: Tuesday Comedy Block Axed as Conners Inherits Modern Slot; black-ish Pushed to Midseason

The Bachelorette is breaking up ABC’s Tuesday-night comedy block.

The Alphabet network unveiled its new fall lineup on Wednesday (the last of the five broadcast nets to do so), and the key headline is that the latest season of The Bachelorette — bumped from summer due to the coronavirus pandemic — will replace ABC’s traditional two-hour sitcom lineup on Tuesday. This marks the first fall schedule in 10 years that ABC will not have any sitcoms on Tuesday.

What does the tectonic shift mean for your favorite comedies? Answers below!

♦ Ex-Tuesday staple The Conners shifts to Wednesdays at 9 pm (aka the Modern Family legacy slot), where it will lead into the Kyra Sedgwick-fronted sitcom Call Your Mother. The Goldbergs will continue to kick off Wednesdays, with American Housewife following it at 8:30 pm.

♦ David E. Kelley’s new drama Big Sky will occupy ABC’s famously challenging Tuesday-at-10 pm death slot (following The Bachelorette). Meanwhile, sitcom siblings black-ish and mixed-ish have been pushed to midseason.

♦ Leslie Jones’ Supermarket Sweep reboot will replace Tiffany Haddish’s cancelled Kids Say the Darndest Things reboot Sundays at 8 pm, leading into Season 2 of Jimmy Kimmel’s reboot of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

♦ Specific premiere dates will be announced at a later date, but it’s safe to say ABC’s fall launch will take place later than usual (i.e. not in September) due to COVID-19.



MONDAY

8 pm Dancing With the Stars

10 pm The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 pm The Bachelorette (new night)

10 pm BIG SKY

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm American Housewife

9 pm The Conners (new night)

9:30 pm CALL YOUR MOTHER

10 pm Stumptown

THURSDAY

8 pm Station 19

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10 pm A Million Little Things

FRIDAY

8 pm Shark Tank

9 pm 20/20

SATURDAY

8 pm Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7 pm AFV

8 pm SUPERMARKET SWEEP

9 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

10 pm The Rookie

$100,000 Pyramid, American Idol, The Bachelor, black-ish, Card Sharks, For Life and mixed-ish

The Baker and the Beauty, Bless This Mess, Emergence, Grand Hotel, Kids Say the Darndest Things, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Reef Break, Schooled and Single Parents