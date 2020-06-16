Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Adds The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe

RELATED STORIES The Bachelor Names Matt James as Show's First Black Bachelor

The Bachelor Names Matt James as Show's First Black Bachelor The Baker and the Beauty Cancelled at ABC

Might Hannah Brown be passing that Mirrorball trophy to a fellow Bachelorette?

Dancing With the Stars has found its first Season 29 cast member in Kaitlyn Bristowe, who led Season 11 of ABC’s reality dating series.

Her casting was announced on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, which looked back on clips from Bristowe’s cycle of the show.

In 2017, Bristowe claimed she had been offered a spot on Dancing‘s roster back in 2015, just after her Bachelorette season had ended. But Bachelor franchise boss Mike Fleiss had allegedly stopped her from going on the show because “he said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show,” Bristowe shared in a tweet at the time. (One day later, Fleiss said Bristowe would have his “total support” if she wanted to join DWTS, to which she responded, “Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity two years ago. I wonder what changed your mind?”)

Bristowe will be the second Bachelorette star in a row to appear on DWTS, following Brown, who emerged victorious from Season 28 with partner Alan Bersten. Though DWTS typically kicks off in September, it’s still unclear how the coronavirus pandemic might impact the upcoming season.

Watch Bristowe’s casting announcement (which comes as a total surprise to Bristowe herself) below, then hit the comments and tell us: How do you think she’ll fare in Season 29?