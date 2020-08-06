Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Lucifer, Umbrella Academy, Greenleaf, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Stargirl and More

RELATED STORIES Lucifer Is Back... But 'Different'... in Season 5 Trailer

Lucifer Is Back... But 'Different'... in Season 5 Trailer The Flash: Will Danielle Panabaker Miss Fewer Episodes?

Will Lucifer tackle an uncanny crime? Will Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. give closure? What’s “delicious” about Greenleaf‘s series finale? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows!

Scoop on Lucifer’s season premiere? –Cindy

The opener for Season 5 (out Aug. 21) is pretty fun, in that Lucifer uses some of the skills he learned over the years from the Detective to solve a mystery Down, Down Under (meaning, in Hell) — and maybe even help Chloe along the way with a case she tackles topside.

Do you have any scoop on Lucifer Season 5, Part 1? –Paola

I binged all eight of the episodes, and I’m thinking that Episode 5 might be my favorite, because as it deals with alllll kinds of emotions from a variety of characters and builds to an epiphany that made my eyes well up, for sure. (Then again, pandemic has me constantly on the verge.) Episode 3, meanwhile, is perhaps the funniest, dealing as it does with a murder on the set of a Warner Bros. TV show about a devilish hunk and his police detective paramour.

Any spoilers for the Stargirl finale (streaming Aug. 10 on DC Universe, airing Aug. 11 on The CW)? –Stacie

It looks expensive… and then it looks even more expensive. And then…. well, you catch my drift. Oh, and about midway through there is a twist so cool (or cruel?), I don’t dare say another syllable about it. Last but not least, you should know that there are at least two false endings/fades to black, so don’t shut off your TV/laptop too quickly when you think it’s all over.

Anything on New Amsterdam’s Max and Helen? –Malasha

Max is not going to be thrilled with Helen’s possible new beau, Dr. Shin (played by Daniel Dae Kim). “It’s definitely going to be a loaded relationship” between the two men, showrunner David Schulner previews. “Even if Sharpe wasn’t in the middle of it, their approach is completely opposite, and their philosophies about care are completely opposite. But [Dr. Shin] gets the job done, and it’s hard to argue with that.”

Please fill me in on the latest about Greenleaf! –Wendy

Charlie Mason, who recaps the OWN drama for TVLine, has seen the series finale (airing Tuesday at 9/8c) and assures me that it doesn’t disappoint. In particular, he describes what goes down between Phil and Judee as “freakin’ delicious — they get exactly the endings they deserve.” I’m told that the hour also beautifully sets up the spinoff, wrapping up some old stories while laying the groundwork for juicy new ones.

Early in Season 6 of The Flash, Nash detected Eternium particles on Iris. Will that come back into play in any way? —Mariam

I, for one, always thought that what Nash in fact was picking up on was the Anti-Monitor’s subterranean hideaway below where Iris were standing at the time. But to be safe, I ran your Q by Candice Patton, who said, “That’s a great question. I remember shooting that and thinking, ‘This is cool! What does this mean, if it means anything?’ And I don’t have an answer for that, so it will be interesting to see if we revisit that and see what that little nod was about.”

In light of Don Johnson joining the Kenan Thompson sitcom, did the return of Nash Bridges get shelved? –Torchwood

That bridge has not been burned, no. I am hearing that the revival, announced just over a year ago, is still in (the early stages of) development for USA Network.

Any spoilers on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Jemma? — Claire

Any and all remaining questions you have about Jemma, Fitz, “Diana,” etcetera will be answered — in tremendous (if sometimes brain-twisting) detail — in the second half of Wednesday’s two-hour series finale. Also, when you get to the Marvel drama’s very final scene, you’ll be kicking yourself for not seeing it coming.

Know anything about the AHS spinoff you’re willing to share? I’ll take anything! –Mal

Well, “anything” is about all I have to part with at this early stage. AHS franchise vet Sarah Paulson shared this week (during a press tour for Netflix’s Ratched) that while she is thus far unsure if she will appear on-camera in the American Horror Stories spinoff, “I do think I’ll be directing [some of] it.”

Any scoop on Manifest Season 3 (premiering this fall)? –Kristi

Yes, we kind of cheered her on, but Saanvi’s accidental-ish murder of the Major will have consequences, at least of the existential kind. “Mythologically, that opens a real can of worms for Saanvi,” showrunner Jeff Rake told me. “Not that she was defying the calling, but she has committed an act so antithetical to what the callings represent that it’s going to beg the question: Can she ever recover? And is there any world in which she can survive the Death Date, given what she has done? That’s going to weigh on her and everyone who loves her as we move into Season 3.”

Do you have any inside scoop on if Sanditon has been saved by another network? –Emily

As promised to the many who emailed me about the Jane Austen adaptation that aired last summer/fall on PBS Masterpiece, I worked the phones and, alas, there are no plans at this time for a Season 2, at any outlet.

Have anything new on The Umbrella Academy? –Natalie

If it’s not too soon to look ahead to (a prospective) Season 3, Justin H. Min had this to say at this week’s press tour about the “new Ben” we saw in Season 2’s finale: “He’s not a ghost, I can tell you that. He’s alive. [Because] one of the biggest things we really wanted to do was create as much of a contrast from Ghost Ben to Sparrow Academy Ben as possible.” As for this Ben’s future, “In Season 3, he would be quite different, in terms of not only his appearance, but even in terms of personality and character, from the Ben that we know.”

Do you know if Good Witch will do the traditional Halloween movie this year? –Christi

Boo! I must report that no, there won’t be a Halloween installment this year.

Real questions from real people get real answers! If you want the Inside Line on a favorite summer, fall or 2021 show, email InsideLine@tvline.com! Questions left in Comments will not be read and may count against your final score. (With additional reporting by Vlada Gelman)