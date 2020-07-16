NBC's Kenan: Don Johnson, Chris Redd and Kimrie Lewis Join Comedy Cast

RELATED STORIES NBC Fall Schedule Banks on Returning Favorites

Don Johnson, SNL‘s Chris Redd and Single Parents‘ Kimrie Lewis have all boarded the latest incarnation of Kenan Thompson’s eponymous NBC comedy.

Written by Jackie Clarke (Superstore) and David Caspe (Happy Endings), the single-camera Kenan stars SNL vet Thompson as the recently widowed host of Atlanta’s No. 2 morning show, who struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest.

Johnson (Miami Vice, Watchmen) will play the aforementioned father-in-law, Rick. (Andy Garcia was cast in the role well over a year ago, before the project got redeveloped.) Similarly, Lewis will now play Kenan’s loyal friend and co-worker; Punam Patel (Special) previously was cast in that role.

Redd will play Kenan’s brother, Gary.

In addition to Clarke and Caspe, executive producers include Thompson, SNL boss Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer.