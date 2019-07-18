Nash Bridges Revival in the Works at USA Network; Don Johnson to Return

Don Johnson is set to reprise his title role in a revival of Nash Bridges, which is in the early stages of development at USA Network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The revival is currently slated to be a two-hour special, but producers hope it’ll serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series relaunch.

The original Nash Bridges was created by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and ran for six seasons — a total of 122 episodes — on CBS, between March 1996 and May 2001. Cuse, who currently has a deal at ABC Studios, is not involved with the revival, which is being spearheaded by Johnson and Bill Chais (Franklin & Bash). Marc Rosen (Sense8) is also an executive producer.

On the original series, Johnson’s Bridges was an inspector (and later captain) with the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. Cheech Marin played his partner, Inspector Joe Dominguez. Additional cast members throughout its run included James Gammon (as Nick Bridges), Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (as Cassidy Bridges), Jeff Perry (as Harvey Leek), Jaime P. Gomez (as Evan Cortez), Annette O’Toole (as Lisa Bridges), Serena Scott Thomas (Kelly Bridges), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (as A.J. Shimamura), Mary Mara (as Bryn Carson), Kelly Hu (as Michelle Chan), Yasmine Bleeth (as Catlin Cross), Wendy Moniz (as Rachel McCabe) and Cress Williams (as Antwon Babcock).

Johnson is currently the only original cast member attached to the revival, which is still a ways off from a series order. In the meantime, hit the comments with your reactions to Nash Bridges‘ potential return.