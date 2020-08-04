All Rise Promotes Lindsey Gort to Series Regular for Season 2

RELATED STORIES All Rise Cast Reacts to Season 2 Renewal — Watch Video

All Rise Cast Reacts to Season 2 Renewal — Watch Video S.W.A.T. Moves Up to Fall, Survivor Bumped as CBS Shakes Up Schedule

Some potentially good news for Mark and Amy’s romance on All Rise: The CBS legal drama has promoted Lindsey Gort, who recurred during the freshman run, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

Gort plays private defense lawyer Amy Quinn, who began a romantic relationship with Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) during the first season. In May’s pandemic-set finale, the couple decided to take a big step and quarantine together. On the career front, the character joined Mark and Judge Lola Carmichael’s law school buddy Rachel Audubon at her new firm.

“Mark and Amy, where we leave them at the end [of the Season 1 finale] is like, ‘Huh, that should be interesting,’ because we can fast-forward and see, ‘Oh, have they moved forward?'” co-showrunner Dee Lawrence-Harris previously told TVLine.

Gort’s other TV credits include Lucifer, Impastor and The Carrie Diaries (where she portrayed young Samantha Jones).

Although it is not yet clear when All Rise will return for Season 2 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show is on CBS’ “fall” schedule, where it will continue to air Mondays at 9/8c.

All Rise fans, are you excited to see more of Amy? Hit the comments with your thoughts and hopes for Amy/Mark!