Grey's Anatomy Trio Sign New, Multi-Year Contracts — Through Season 19?

Three docs will be staying put at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for the foreseeable future: Camilla Luddington (aka Dr. Jo Karev), Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt) and Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman) have signed new, three-year contracts to stay with Grey’s Anatomy, our sister site Deadline reports. Should the series be renewed beyond its upcoming 17th season, the deals will keep the trio on board through Season 19.

Luddington joined the ensemble in Season 9, while McKidd — who has also directed 27 episodes of the show — has been part of the cast since Season 5. Raver was a series regular for Seasons 6 to 8 before returning full-time in Season 15.

Meanwhile, leading lady Ellen Pompeo’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, but ABC president Karey Burke has expressed interest in continuing the show — and Meredith’s story. “Grey’s Anatomy will live as long as Ellen is interested in playing Meredith Grey,” Burke said at the Television Critics Association press tour in January. Additionally, Burke told Deadline last month that the show’s producers “certainly know that we’d like it to be part of our schedule for as long as they are interested in making more episodes.”

Just this week, Grey’s promoted two actors to series regulars for Season 17: Richard Flood, who joined the cast last fall as Meredith’s potential love interest Dr. Cormac Hayes; and Anthony Hill, who guest-starred last season as Dr. Winston Ndugu, an old colleague of Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary).

Although it is not yet clear when Grey’s will return, per ABC’s “fall” schedule, it will once again air on Thursdays at 9/8c when it (eventually) comes back.