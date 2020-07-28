Never Have I Ever's Mindy Kaling Reacts to Emmy Snub: Netflix Series 'Will Always Seem Ethnic or Niche' to Voters

Tuesday’s long list of Emmy snubs included the freshman Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever, a fact that did not go unnoticed by series co-creator Mindy Kaling.

In response to a Twitter user who mentioned Never Have I Ever‘s absence from the list of 2020 nominations, Kaling seemed to imply that the show’s diverse cast and themes contributed to its snubbing from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. 2020's Biggest Emmy Snubs

“We love our #neverhaveiever cast, are so proud of the reviews and the 40+ million people who watched and loved it worldwide,” Kaling wrote, tagging co-creator Lang Fisher in the tweet. “Sometimes a show like ours will always seem ethnic or niche to a certain group of people.”

Inspired by Kaling’s childhood, Never Have I Ever stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian-American teenager who is working through the highs and lows of adolescence. The 10-episode first season dropped on April 27, and it has since been renewed for Season 2.

Despite Never Have I Ever‘s shut-out, though, Netflix was well-represented in Tuesday’s Emmy nominations. The streamer topped all other outlets in total nominations with 160 (!) nods, including recognition for drama series The Crown, Ozark and Stranger Things, as well as comedies Dead to Me, The Kominsky Method and GLOW.