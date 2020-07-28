Emmys 2020: The 30 Biggest Snubs

With all due respect to this year’s Emmy nominees, it’s time to talk discuss the names we aren’t seeing on that list.

From This Is Us and Normal People to Bob Odenkirk and Cynthia Erivo, we’d be remiss if we didn’t give a special shout-out to some deserving shows and stars snubbed from the main 16 categories. (That includes actor/actress and supporting actor/actress in the comedy, drama and limited series/movie categories.)

To be fair, we went into Tuesday’s announcement knowing there was bound to be a generous handful of snubs, what with #PeakTV constantly out-peaking itself. And don’t even get us started on the broadcast vs. streaming debate. (Actually, do get us started. And while you’re at it, check out Matt Mitovich’s investigation into the likelihood of a broadcast series ever again winning big in one of the Emmys’ major categories.)

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced live by Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Avenue 5) and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black). The actual ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC (8/7c).

Browse our gallery of this year’s biggest Emmy snubs — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own picks below. Which shows and stars didn’t get the recognition they deserve?